Harrington produced an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

After a whirlwind end of February in which Harrington was traded from the Sharks to the Devils, waived and then claimed by the Ducks, he's settled into a regular spot in the lineup with Anaheim. His helper Tuesday was his first point with his new club. The 29-year-old has eight points, 24 shots on net, 43 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 31 contests this season, so he's unlikely to do enough to help fantasy managers.