Harrington (upper body) inked a professional tryout agreement with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Harrington, who missed the final four games of the 2023-24 campaign due to an upper-body injury, had four goals and 11 points in 45 contests between San Jose and Anaheim last season. The 30-year-old defenseman will enter training camp in the running for a third-pairing spot with the Ducks.