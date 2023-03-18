Harrington tallied two goals in Friday's 7-4 victory over Columbus.

Harrington scored late in the first period to give Anaheim a 2-1 edge and collected an empty netter in the third frame. That gives him three goals and 10 points in 36 contests this season, including two markers and three points in eight games since being claimed off waivers by Anaheim from San Jose on Feb. 28. He entered Friday's action averaging 17:18 of ice with the Ducks, which is up from 15:18 over 28 appearances with San Jose.