Ducks' Scott Harrington: Sidelined to end season
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Harrington (upper body) won't suit up for Thursday's game versus the Kings.
Harrington will end the season having missed the last four games. The 30-year-old defenseman will likely be looking to latch on with an organization on a short-team deal in the summer.
