Ducks' Scott Harrington: Will not play Tuesday
Harrington (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Canucks.
Harrington will miss his third straight game with the injury. The 30-year-old defenseman is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against the Kings.
