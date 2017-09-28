Play

The Ducks waived Sabourin on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The undrafted 25-year-old, who began his professional career in 2012-13, has yet to make his NHL debut, and it appears unlikely that he'll be doing so in 2017-18. If Sabourin goes unclaimed, he'll be assigned to AHL San Diego.

