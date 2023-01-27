Benoit notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Benoit helped out on Adam Henrique's game-tying goal in the third period. It continues an improvement on offense from Benoit, who has earned five of his six points this season over the last 10 games. The physical defenseman has added 135 hits, 76 blocked shots, 52 shots on goal, 41 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 45 appearances.