Benoit posted five hits and a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Benoit showed off his physicality throughout the game, and he also fought Blackhawks forward Reese Johnson in the third period. In 11 games since he last got on the scoresheet, Benoit has 31 hits, 11 PIM, 11 shots on net and a minus-9 rating. The 23-year-old defenseman figures to play regularly after Hampus Lindholm was dealt to the Bruins prior to Monday's trade deadline, but Benoit's physicality and limited offense won't help most fantasy managers. He has four points and 137 hits through 43 outings.