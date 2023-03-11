Benoit recorded an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Benoit entered Friday on a 16-game point drought, posting a minus-8 rating with 35 hits and 30 blocked shots in that span. He was able to snap the drought with the secondary helper on Derek Grant's empty-net goal with two seconds left in the game. Benoit is hardly a big scoring threat with seven points through 62 contests. He's added 172 hits, 108 blocks, 67 shots on net, 54 PIM and a minus-21 rating, though the physicality likely won't outweigh the lack of offense in fantasy.