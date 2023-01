Benoit scored a goal on three shots, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Benoit tallied early in the third period, but it didn't spark a rally for the Ducks. This was his first goal of the season, and two of his three points have come in the last three contests. Offense is typically a secondary concern for the 24-year-old blueliner, who has racked up 107, hits, 64 blocked shots, 41 PIM, 39 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 38 appearances.