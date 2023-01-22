Benoit scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Benoit has scored in back-to-back games, and all three of his tallies on the season have come in the last six contests. The 24-year-old defenseman appears to be getting more comfortable on offense, though it's his physicality that has made him a near-constant presence in the Ducks' lineup. He's at five points, 49 shots on net, 127 hits, 74 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 43 appearances.