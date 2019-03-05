Ducks' Simon Benoit: Inks entry-level deal

Benoit signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

After spending three seasons in the QMJHL, the undrafted blueliner is currently in his rookie campaign at the AHL level. He's scoring 12 points in 50 games with AHL San Diego, enough to warrant a three-year deal from Anaheim. He's likely still some time away from making an NHL impact and can be largely ignored for fantasy purposes at this time.