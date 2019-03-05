Ducks' Simon Benoit: Inks entry-level deal
Benoit signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
After spending three seasons in the QMJHL, the undrafted blueliner is currently in his rookie campaign at the AHL level. He's scoring 12 points in 50 games with AHL San Diego, enough to warrant a three-year deal from Anaheim. He's likely still some time away from making an NHL impact and can be largely ignored for fantasy purposes at this time.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...