Benoit has no points and a minus-10 rating in his last 16 games.

Benoit has been a regular presence in the Ducks' lineup, but he's produced virtually no offense. For the season, the 24-year-old blueliner has one assist in 27 contests. He's added 75 hits, 45 blocked shots, 37 PIM, 22 shots on net and a minus-11 rating as a physical and defensive presence on a struggling team.