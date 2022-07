Benoit signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Ducks on Friday.

Benoit drew into 53 games with Anaheim last year, picking up five points and a minus-5 rating while averaging just 14:05 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old defender may have a slightly bigger role with the Ducks in 2022-23, but he almost certainly won't produce enough offense to be a useful fantasy option.