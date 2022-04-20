Benoit has appeared in 15 of the Ducks' 23 games since the start of March.

Benoit doesn't have a point in that span, amassing 46 hits, 19 shots on net, seven PIM and a minus-1 rating. The 23-year-old's playing time has dipped further in April, as he's appeared in just four of nine April contests. He'll likely be the one to sit once Urho Vaakanainen (illness) is ready to return. Benoit has only four points with 159hits, 38 blocked shots, 39 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in 50 contests this season.