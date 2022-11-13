Benoit notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Benoit has found some steady playing time since Jamie Drysdale (shoulder) went on injured reserve, appearing in nine straight games. The helper was Benoit's first point of the campaign, as he's still been limited to bottom-four minutes. The 24-year-old blueliner has added 32 hits, 11 blocked shots, 18 PIM and 10 shots on net with a minus-1 rating through 11 contests. It's unlikely he'll do enough on offense to get much interest in fantasy.