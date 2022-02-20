Benoit logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.

Benoit was credited with the secondary helper on an Adam Henrique tally late in the second period. This was Benoit's second assist in his last six games, though he's hardly a regular contributor on offense. The 23-year-old blueliner has four points, 17 shots on net, 106 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 32 contests. Benoit, Greg Pateryn and Josh Mahura figure to continue rotating in and out of the lineup going forward.