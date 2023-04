Benoit logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Benoit ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 78 shots on net, 207 hits, 124 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a minus-29 rating through 74 appearances. He should close out the year in a regular bottom-four role, adding a physical presence to the Ducks' lineup.