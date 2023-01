Benoit scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both of Benoit's goals this season have come in the last five games. His tally Thursday was a big one, pulling the Ducks level after they gave up the first three goals of the game. The 24-year-old defenseman is up to four points, 47 shots on net, 124 hits, 73 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 42 contests.