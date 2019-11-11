Ducks' Simon Benoit: Shuttles down to minors

The Ducks assigned Benoit to AHL San Diego on Monday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Benoit's NHL debut will have to wait, as he was a healthy scratch during Sunday's loss to Edmonton. The 21-year-old blueliner has recorded two points, seven PIM and a minus-2 rating over nine AHL games, and he'll likely remain in the bus league unless an injury surfaces at the top level.