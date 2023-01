Benoit produced an assist and doled out five hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Benoit ended a 24-game point drought dating back to Nov. 15. He helped out on a Mason McTavish tally in the second period Friday. Regular offense isn't a part of Benoit's playing style -- the 24-year-old is a physical presence in a bottom-four role for the Ducks. He has a pair of helpers, 103 hits, 61 blocked shots, 41 PIM, 35 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 36 contests.