Benoit has gone 14 games without a point.

Benoit has a minus-9 rating, 31 hits, 26 blocked shots, 13 PIM and 11 shots on goal in that span. The 24-year-old defenseman picked up five of his six points this season in January, but that brief burst of offense has passed. He's added 166 hits, 102 blocked shots, 63 shots on net, 54 PIM and a minus-25 rating through 59 outings overall despite seeing regular time in a bottom-four role.