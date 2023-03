Benoit had two assists in Anaheim's 7-4 victory over Columbus on Friday.

This was Benoit's first multi-point game of the campaign, and he has three goals and nine points in 65 appearances overall. He's better known for his work without the puck, and he continued to show up in that regard Friday. Benoit remains Anaheim's 2022-23 leader in hits (182) and blocks (115) after recording three and two, respectively, against Columbus.