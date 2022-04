Benoit provided an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

The assist was Benoit's first point in 20 games, a dry spell stretching back to Feb. 19. The defenseman has been mostly a physical presence with almost no scoring upside this season. He has five points, 167 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances.