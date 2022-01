Benoit logged an assist and three hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Canadiens.

Benoit has drawn into two games since clearing the COVID-19 protocols. His assist on a Trevor Zegras goal in the second period was Benoit's first point since Dec. 15. The 23-year-old defenseman has three points, 89 hits, 17 blocked shots and 13 shots on net through 27 contests. He's unlikely to be much of a factor on offense, and he'll have to compete with Josh Mahura for playing time going forward.