Milano (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday and added to the Ducks' active roster, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Milano is fresh off a two-game conditioning stint with AHL San Diego, where he recorded an assist in each contest. He's only suited up twice for the big club this year and hasn't recorded a point, so we wouldn't expect the 24-year-old to make a fantasy splash anytime soon.