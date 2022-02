Milano scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Milano gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Oilers scored the next five goals. The two-point effort was the winger's first such game since Dec. 6. The 25-year-old has 11 goals, 28 points (nine on the power play), 61 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 38 appearances.