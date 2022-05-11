Milano had four points in his last 15 games of the season.

Milano scored his way into fantasy relevance early in the season alongside the talented Trevor Zegras. When the Ducks opted to change things up, Milano struggled to replicate his offense with less talented linemates. The 25-year-old still had a career year with 14 goals and 20 assists in 66 contests, but he wasn't immune from the occasional healthy scratch. He'll be arbitration-eligible in restricted free agency this summer, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to play much more than a second-line role.