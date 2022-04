Milano scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Milano snapped an 11-game goal drought with his second-period tally that sparked the Ducks' offense to life. The winger was rewarded for his efforts with 20:57 of ice time, leading all Ducks forwards in the game. Outside of his recent slump, he's had a pretty good season with 13 goals, 31 points, 85 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 57 appearances.