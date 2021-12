Milano produced three assists and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.

The formula that worked best for the Ducks on Wednesday was Trevor Zegras finding Milano, who then set up goals by Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and Jamie Drysdale. Milano's impressive 2021-22 has seen him post five goals, 11 assists, 30 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 19 contests. The New York native is well on his way to a career year.