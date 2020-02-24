The Ducks acquired Milano from the Blue Jackets for Devin Shore, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 2014 first-round pick (16th overall) hasn't found his footing at the NHL level, posting 18 points over 46 games this year, so Milano will have a chance at a fresh start with the rebuilding Ducks. The 23-year-old will likely play in the bottom six, but he was afforded power-play opportunities by the Blue Jackets this season.