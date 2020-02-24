Ducks' Sonny Milano: Headed to Anaheim
The Ducks acquired Milano from the Blue Jackets for Devin Shore, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The 2014 first-round pick (16th overall) hasn't found his footing at the NHL level, posting 18 points over 46 games this year, so Milano will have a chance at a fresh start with the rebuilding Ducks. The 23-year-old will likely play in the bottom six, but he was afforded power-play opportunities by the Blue Jackets this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.