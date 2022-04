Milano provided a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Milano had the secondary assist on Trevor Zegras' second-period marker. The assist ended Milano's five-game slump. The 25-year-old winger has returned to inconsistent scoring since the All-Star break, but his good first half of the year has him at 32 points, 91 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 63 appearances overall.