Milano did not receive a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday.

Milano buried 14 goals with a career-high 34 points (including 10 power-play points) through 66 games last season. He averaged 15:17 of ice time with a minus-9 rating and 10 PIM. The 26-year-old winger has just one other 20-point season in his NHL career; he tallied 22 points during the 2017-18 campaign.