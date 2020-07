Milano signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract extension with the Ducks on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Milano began the 2019-20 campaign with Columbus, notching 18 points in 46 games, but he picked it up after being traded to the Ducks in late February, tallying five points in the final nine games of the regular season. The 24-year-old winger could be in the running for top-six minutes and a spot on a power-play unit on a relatively thin Anaheim squad in 2020-21.