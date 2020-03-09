Ducks' Sonny Milano: Manages assist Sunday
Milano had an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.
With the helper, Milano set a new career high with 23 points in 53 contests between the Blue Jackets and Ducks. He's settled onto Ryan Getzlaf's left wing, a role that's seen Milano produce five points in his last seven games. He can help fantasy owners make a push in the playoffs given his recent success, but he shouldn't be counted on for anything beyond serviceable scoring numbers.
