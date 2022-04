Milano scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Milano's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also helped out on a Josh Mahura goal in the third. This was Milano's first multi-point effort since Feb. 17. The 25-year-old is up to 14 goals, 34 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 65 appearances.