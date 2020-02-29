Ducks' Sonny Milano: Pockets power-play helper
Milano registered a power-play assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Milano had the secondary helper on Ryan Getzlaf's second-period tally. The 23-year-old winger now has 21 points in 48 contests this season, including a pair of goals and an assist in two games with the Ducks since joining them at the trade deadline.
