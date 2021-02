Milano (undisclosed) skated 15:26 and notched a shot on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Milano missed 15 games with the injury, but he returned to a top-line role alongside Ryan Getzlaf and Max Jones. Now that Milano is healthy, he'll have to compete with Danton Heinen and Troy Terry for a spot in the lineup. The 24-year-old Milano has no points and seven shots on goal in three games, but he posted 23 points in 55 outings between the Ducks and the Blue Jackets last season.