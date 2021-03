Milano (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Milano played 12:26 in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Blues, but he didn't seem to suffer any obvious injury. With his injured reserve status, the winger won't be eligible to return until Wednesday versus the Kings at the earliest. He's been plagued by injuries for the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign. Max Jones will likely replace him in the lineup.