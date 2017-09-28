Oleksy was waived by the Ducks on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Oleksy joined Anaheim on a one-year deal in the offseason after suiting up in just 11 games last year with the Penguins. Considering the Ducks will be without Hampus Lindholm (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (shoulder) for the first month of the season, the 31-year-old Oleksy likely believed he had a shot at earning a spot on the 23-man roster. Instead, the Michigan native will head to AHL San Diego -- assuming he clears waivers.