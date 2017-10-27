The Ducks recalled Oleksy from AHL San Diego on Thursday.

Kevin Bieksa is out indefinitely with a hand injury, so Oleksy will round out the Ducks' depth at defense until Bieksa is cleared to return. The veteran blueliner has enjoyed a hot start to the campaign in the minors, racking up two goals and two assists in five games.

