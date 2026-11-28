Solberg scored two goals on four shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Solberg opened his NHL scoring account in his fifth career appearance, and he established a franchise record for the shortest interval between two goals by an Anaheim defenseman at 76 seconds. Recalled from AHL San Diego on Nov. 19, Solberg warrants monitoring in deeper fantasy formats given his physical attributes and emerging offensive opportunities. He has three points (two goals, one assist), 12 shots on goal, seven hits and nine blocked shots in his first five appearances.