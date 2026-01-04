Smith registered three assists in WHL Everett's 6-0 win over Wenatchee on Saturday.

Smith had gone 10 games without a multi-point effort, logging seven assists in that span. The defenseman is up to seven goals and 30 helpers through 35 outings this season. If he can keep up that pace, he'll have his first point-per-game campaign in the WHL, which should be good for his standing in a deep defensive pipeline for the Ducks.