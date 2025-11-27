Smith scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 8-3 win over Regina on Wednesday.

Smith's three-point effort got him above a point-per-game pace on the year. He's at six goals and 18 helpers through 23 appearances, with a plus-18 rating and 89 shots on net. The Ducks prospect should continue to be steady on offense, and while a strong Silvertips offense has helped cover some of his defensive flaws, he appears to be making strides in that area as well.