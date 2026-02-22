Smith scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Everett's 9-0 win over Seattle on Saturday.

Smith has three goals and 12 assists during a nine-game point streak. The defenseman's surge has him comfortably over a point-per-game pace with 10 goals and 49 helpers through 54 appearances this season. He's one point shy of matching his total from 65 regular-season contests a year ago, which is a positive development for the third-round pick of the Ducks from 2024.