Smith logged three assists in WHL Everett's 7-2 win over Spokane on Saturday.

Smith is up to four goals and 10 helpers in 14 outings this season. The 19-year-old defenseman is captaining the Silvertips this year, which is impressive given the talent around him on the roster. He's a Ducks prospect, selected 79th overall in 2024, and it's expected it'll take a few years of development between the WHL and AHL for him to have a chance at an NHL spot.