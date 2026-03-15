Smith scored two goals in WHL Everett's 4-3 overtime win over Penticton on Saturday.

Smith has four goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. He's up to 14 goals and 67 points over 62 appearances, and he's also maintained a plus-63 rating for the high-flying Silvertips. The Ducks prospect has had a career year, though it's unclear how well his performance will translate to the professional ranks eventually.