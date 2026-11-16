Washe scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Washe's tally ended his nine-game point drought. The 25-year-old center continues to play regularly in a bottom-six role, though he often earns more ice time through his defensive duties. He's up to four goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 57 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances. He's already surpassed his total of five points from 39 regular-season games a year ago.