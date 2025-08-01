Washe inked a two-year contract with the Ducks on Friday, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News. The contract is a two-way agreement for 2025-26 but becomes one-way in 2026-27.

Washe had 16 goals and 38 points in 42 appearances with Western Michigan University in 2024-25. He also logged two games with Anaheim, recording two shots and four hits while averaging 7:44 of ice time. Washe will fight for a bottom-six spot on Anaheim's Opening Night roster. However, the Ducks have some depth up the middle after adding Ryan Poehling and Mikael Granlund over the summer, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Washe begin the campaign in the minors.