Suchanek penned a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim on Thursday.

Suchanek has been performing well with AHL San Diego this season, registering a 12-6-3 record, .919 save percentage and 2.56 GAA. Considering both John Gibson and Lukas Dostal are under contract for at least the next two seasons, Suchanek shouldn't be expected to crack the Ducks' lineup any time soon.